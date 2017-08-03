First 300 cars for "Forza Motorsport 7" revealed

Follow Jeff Add to circle



"Forza Motorsport 7" is nearly upon us, and it will arrive to herald in the next generation of Xbox gaming.

The popular racing game drops along with the all-new Xbox One X this December, and it's set to usher in 4k console gaming. We now know the first 300 cars—304 to be exact that we'll get to see running at a smooth 60 frames per second.

As always, more cars will be coming, which means we're going to have a heck of a lot of machines to choose from when it comes time for virtual lapping, racing, drifting, and driving. The total number of cars exceeds 700, and the initial list shows it to be chock full of offerings from all the top makes.

From vintage McLaren race cars to the forbidden fruit of the Lotus Carlton and on to hypercars and priceless classics, "Forza 7" should have something to interest almost everyone. It will include more than 30 courses to race on as well. The graphics look exceptional. We're expecting the experience to be great, and we can't wait to get our hands on the game this fall.

Before we get that chance, I had an opportunity to sit down with Dan Greenawalt, creative director at Turn 10, the game's developer. Give the podcast episode a listen if you have a moment. We talk about Dan's love of his new Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and then dive into "Forza 7," or as much as Dan can tell us without his handlers putting the clamps on things.

You'll find the lengthy list of cars on the following pages.