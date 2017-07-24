Infiniti drops QX70

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Although it’s BMW that’s generally accepted for instigating the coupe-like SUV segment with the first-generation X6, some credit should be given to Infiniti whose slinky FX was introduced several years prior to the BMW.

The FX is currently in its second generation and known today as the QX70. The second-generation model has been on sale since 2008, but 2017 will be the FX/QX's last year on the market as Infiniti has decided to drop the vehicle.

Infiniti has confirmed to Automotive News (subscription required) that there won’t be a 2018 QX70. Instead, the automaker will focus on redesigned versions of the QX50 and QX80 which will feature next-generation design themes. Both vehicles are expected on the market in the next 12 months.

The good news is that the QX70 won’t disappear for good. According to Automotive News’ sources, a redesigned model is in the works. This new QX70 is expected to arrive for the 2021 or 2022 model year, but instead of the more premium rear-drive platform of the current generation the new model is expected to adopt the front-wheel-drive platform found in Nissan’s Murano and Pathfinder.

For the current QX70’s last year on the market, Infiniti is offering a QX70 Limited model which offers a number of additional luxuries. The sole powertrain is a 325-horsepower 3.7-liter V-6 mated to a 7-speed automatic.