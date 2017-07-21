This Mercedes G-Wagen/E-Class mash-up is the off-roader we've always wanted





No, this is not some sham or gimmick of a rendering—this Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain 4x4² is very real and it comes straight from the brilliantly twisted mind of a Mercedes-Benz engineer.

First, let's start with where this project began. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain was revealed last year as the brand's answer to the Audi and Volvo soft-roading wagons of the world. It's currently sold exclusively in Europe with a choice of diesel engines. What Jürgen Eberle, the engineer responsible for this monstrous vehicle, decided to do was increase the regular E-Class All Terrain's capability ever so slightly, according to Auto Bild.

By doing so, he picked the portal axles from the G550 4x4² and raised the ground clearance by 16.5 inches in the process. Those keeping score at home will note that figure actually exceeds the high-riding G-Wagen, which can "only" roll over 14.5-inch boulders. The lifted E-Class can wade through 19.6 inches of water, features carbon-fiber wheel extensions, 7.8-inch wider tracks, and Eberle enhanced the approach and departure angles as well.

Instead of the diesel engines, a 3.5-liter V-6 gasoline engine sits under the hood and makes 333 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, which is plenty of gusto for this plush off-roader. Color us impressed with the entire package; it looks like a whole lot of fun.

If Eberle seems nuts, maybe Mercedes-Benz is an enabler—the brand is actually considering the beefed up E-Class All-Terrain 4x4² for a limited production run. High-ranking Mercedes-Benz brass quite like the idea, which means it's certainly a possibility.