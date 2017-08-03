Mazda3 hill-climb car hides a high-horsepower rotary secret

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Through the trees, you hear it coming. It sounds like bees, and they're angry. And there are thousands of them. Don't worry, though, because it's not a horde of angry honeymakers intent on rebuilding their armies. Instead, it's an angry race car and it's here to dominate the surrounding hills. This one is a highly modified Mazda3 and it doesn't do a very good job of hiding its secret weapon.

Under the hood of this slammed-to-the-ground Mazda3 hatchback sits a two-rotor Wankel rotary engine that is breathing through a pair of turbochargers. The setup is good for 630 horsepower and somewhere around 370 pound-feet of torque. That is a mega dosage of power for a vehicle weighing in at just under 2,100 pounds.

This is a hill-climb monster, of course, which means it wears crazy aero bits. Also, it's no longer a front-wheel-drive economy car as it's been converted to rear-wheel drive, and the stock gearbox has been swapped out for a 6-speed sequential unit.

It sounds amazing. It looks excellent. It devours tarmac. You should be happy it's not that swarm of killer bees seeking revenge. Instead a man named Yann Heche and his wild Mazda3.

