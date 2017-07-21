Ford GT40 teaches Dodge Hellcat a thing or two about racing

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Though a Ford GT40 replica isn't exactly the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat's grandfather, the stately elder and the rorty modern muscle machine recently met. If only the two cars could actually talk to one another.

The meet-n-greet was captured by the folks at 1320video on YouTube. This latest video is supremely entertaining because it does show what a proper GT40 replica is capable of achieving.

This car comes from our friends at Superformance and it's packing 427 cubic inches of heat behind the driver. In the world of Cobra, Daytona Coupe, and GT40 replica cars, the stuff from Superformance is pretty much the best you'll find. The attention to detail is top notch and these cars go out and are capable of being pushed hard.

The owner of this particular car has taken his to an event on an airstrip in the Midwest. There he faces off against a Charger Hellcat and a few other vehicles. He gets an early lead on most of them because he has very little weight to propel with his 450-horsepower engine. He beats the Hellcat, but you can see that the Dodge is building up some steam towards the end of the run. The GT40 beats the Charger's speed by less than 1 mph.

So, yes, the Ford GT40 beats the Hellcat and it does kick its butt a bit right off the line. Destroying it, as the video is titled, might be a bit of a strong term. Regardless, we're just happy the owner is out there driving it hard and showing the new kids on the block that the old dogs have plenty of tricks up their wheel wells.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.