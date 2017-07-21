Dodge Durango SRT, Jeep Wrangler diesel, Volvo XC40: Car News Headlines

News
Jeep Wrangler will get diesel option for 2019 SUV
2 hours ago
2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots
Dodge’s new Durango SRT is one of the fastest, most powerful SUVs on the market—and it has a usable third row. Find out what it’s like behind the wheel in our first drive review.
A new generation of the Jeep Wrangler bows later this year. It arrives as a 2018 model and will offer two gasoline engines at launch. For 2019, Jeep will introduce a diesel option.
Another vehicle coming soon is a Volvo XC40. It’s the Swedish brand’s first-ever compact SUV, and it’s set to offer enough customization options to please even the pickiest of urban-dwelling hipsters.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 Dodge Durango SRT first drive review: Challenger's attitude
Jeep Wrangler will get diesel option for 2019
Volvo XC40 coming soon, will offer high level of customization
Automakers rally to kill proposed border tax
Next-gen Maserati GranTurismo delayed until 2019
Why Robert Bollinger decided an electric utility truck was 'obvious'
Ford GT deliveries delayed
Ford expands recall of 2015-2017 Ford F-Series pickups over door latch issue
Bugatti may wait until Chiron replacement to introduce hybrid tech
VW intends to price its ID electric car 5-door hatchback aggressively
