Dodge Durango SRT, Jeep Wrangler diesel, Volvo XC40: Car News Headlines

Jul 21, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots

Dodge’s new Durango SRT is one of the fastest, most powerful SUVs on the market—and it has a usable third row. Find out what it’s like behind the wheel in our first drive review.

A new generation of the Jeep Wrangler bows later this year. It arrives as a 2018 model and will offer two gasoline engines at launch. For 2019, Jeep will introduce a diesel option.

Another vehicle coming soon is a Volvo XC40. It’s the Swedish brand’s first-ever compact SUV, and it’s set to offer enough customization options to please even the pickiest of urban-dwelling hipsters.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Dodge Durango SRT first drive review: Challenger's attitude

Jeep Wrangler will get diesel option for 2019

Volvo XC40 coming soon, will offer high level of customization

Automakers rally to kill proposed border tax

Next-gen Maserati GranTurismo delayed until 2019

Why Robert Bollinger decided an electric utility truck was 'obvious'

Ford GT deliveries delayed

Ford expands recall of 2015-2017 Ford F-Series pickups over door latch issue

Bugatti may wait until Chiron replacement to introduce hybrid tech

VW intends to price its ID electric car 5-door hatchback aggressively

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Ford F-150 Police Responder adds pursuit rating to a pickup Ford F-150 Police Responder adds pursuit rating to a pickup
Evora GT430 is most powerful Lotus road car yet Evora GT430 is most powerful Lotus road car yet
2018 Dodge Durango SRT first drive review: Challenger's attitude 2018 Dodge Durango SRT first drive review: Challenger's attitude
Volvo XC40 coming soon, will offer high level of customization Volvo XC40 coming soon, will offer high level of customization
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.