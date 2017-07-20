Cosworth returning to F1 in 2021?





Cosworth has been absent from Formula One racing since 2013, but the company has reportedly signed on to frame new engine rules past the year 2020. In doing so, Cosworth may be poised for a return to F1 in 2021.

The Northampton, England-based engineering company has signaled its optimism about the forthcoming rules and regulations, and according to Motorsport, there's a business case built to return to the motorsport Cosworth has dominated for decades.

"I think that we've got sufficient support from the existing teams, and we've had discussions with some, that enable us to make the commitment to proceed," Hal Reisiger, Cosworth's CEO, told Motorsport. He went on to say Cosworth has "some verbal agreements" to partner with existing and future teams that would allow it to become a "sustainable engine partner." Nothing is set in stone yet, according to the report.

As part of Cosworth's role in framing new engine rules for 2021, the company may lobby for what it needs to produce engines. In the process, Cosworth will also work to move away from the heat energy recovery element of the current power units. Reisiger noted its cost and reliability for current engine suppliers.

"If F1 wants a new engine supplier for 2021 there will have to be some changes on that front. We have been invited to participate in the working committees which we are happy to do, so we are engaged in the process and looking forward to it."

In addition to Cosworth, another familiar face was also present at the most recent power unit meeting: Porsche. Porsche is rumored to enter Formula One as an engine supplier, and in turn, leave the World Endurance Championship. It's also reportedly eying Formula E as well.

Porsche has a well-documented history in Formula One, but not so much as an engine supplier—it briefly supplied engines in the 1980s and 1990s. Cosworth, on the other hand, ranks second only to Ferrari with 176 F1 wins as an engine supplier.