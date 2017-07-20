454-horsepower BMW M3 CS in the works?





2017 BMW M3 Enlarge Photo

BMW seems to be making use of its multiple "CS" trademark filings because the latest news pegs a 454-horsepower BMW M3 CS to arrive next year.

In 2016, BMW filed to protect the "CS" name with trademarks ranging from "M1 CS" all the way to "M8 CS." The strategy is most certainly a way to keep up with Mercedes-AMG vehicles, which just had a banner year. The news of the next CS model comes from Bimmer Today, and the German publication reports many of the go-fast goodies found on the 2018 BMW M4 CS will make their way to the M3 CS sedan.

2018 BMW M4 CS Enlarge Photo 2018 BMW M4 CS Enlarge Photo 2018 BMW M4 CS Enlarge Photo

The same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 will be on hand with all 454 hp being shifted via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Additionally, the rumored M3 CS will also boast many of the M4 CS' visual cues such as a carbon-fiber hood, more aggressive ventilation openings, a unique front spoiler, and plenty of lightweight elements in the cockpit. All of the added performance is said to be good for a 7:40 Nürburgring lap time, which would be just two seconds off its two-door cousin at 7:38.

However, news of an M3 CS also coincides with rumors of an M2 CS, which was expected to follow the M4 CS revealed this past April. The report signals a spring of 2018 reveal for the M3 CS, so maybe we will see two CS models debut in 2017. We're totally OK with more sporting BMWs in our lives as the 2018 BMW M5 nears its official reveal.