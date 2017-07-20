BMW M8 GTE, Buick Regal GS, Porsche 718 Boxster GTS: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW is working on a new 8-Series that will spawn a high-performance M8 variant. There will also be an M8 race car competing in the World Endurance Championship and United SportsCar Championship, and judging by the camouflaged prototypes it’s going to be a mean machine.

Buick has just unveiled a new generation of the Regal GS. But North America and China won’t be the only recipients of the car this time. The Regal GS will also be sold in rebadged form in markets where Holdens, Opels and Vauxhalls are sold.

Even in standard form, the Porsche 718 Boxster is a brilliant car. However, Porsche is cooking up more potent versions and the first of these will be a new 718 Boxster GTS. Prototypes for the car have just been spotted.

2018 BMW M8 race car first look

Buick Regal GS does double duty as Holden Commodore VXR, Opel Insignia GSi

2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS spy shots

What’s in a name? The Dodge Neon and Chevy Trailblazer’s international double life

Watch Porsche build the 2018 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series

How do you service a hydrogen fuel cell car at a dealer?

FIA decides on Halo cockpit protection for F1

Wall, schmall: Ford Fusions arrive from Mexico with $1 million of marijuana

Audi RS Q5 coming soon with RS 5’s 450-horsepower V-6

VW intends to price its ID electric car 5-door hatchback aggressively