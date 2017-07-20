2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche is cooking up the next level of performance for its 718 range.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the new 718 Boxster GTS.

Compared to the regular 718 Boxster, the prototype is wearing a new front fascia incorporating an A-wing design similar to what we see on the 918 Spyder hypercar. There’s also a new lip spoiler below the front fascia.

Given the lack of camouflage gear, the debut can’t be far. This means we can expect the car to be introduced for 2018. A 718 Cayman GTS should be introduced alongside it.

The previous Boxster GTS came with a more powerful version of the engine fitted to the Boxster S. We’ll likely see Porsche do the same with this 718 Boxster GTS, meaning a 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-4 should be sitting behind the cabin. The engine delivers 350 horsepower in the 718 Boxster S, so something between 365 and 375 horses is reasonable for the 718 Boxster GTS.

Along with the extra power, Porsche should add top-end chassis options as standard. Think standard Sport Chrono and Porsche Active Suspension Management.

Note, the 718 Boxster GTS won’t represent the pinnacle of the 718 range. Successors to the awesome and uber-collectable Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 are coming—and both are expected to come with naturally aspirated flat-6 engines.