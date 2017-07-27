1,200-hp twin-turbo diesel truck defines tire roasting

Jul 27, 2017

What happens when an old truck is tuned to make 1,200 horsepower from a Cummins diesel engine? Rubber is burned, and plumes of tire smoke are created.

Hoonigan had Chuckle's Garage stop by with this monster: a vintage Ford pickup truck turned into a lean, mean, racing machine. As mentioned, it makes 1,200 hp from a couple of turbos and a Cummins diesel engine. However, it's not a regular Cummins diesel we're talking about.

The engine is actually a 5.9-liter V-8 Cummins engine from a Freightliner truck. So, already it's poised for power. Then, Chuckle's Garage added the turbos and cranked the boost up to a massive 106 psi to reach the lofty horsepower figure.

However, we're not here to just run down a spec sheet—we're here to see the truck burn some rubber. As you can imagine, it has no issues doing just that. Although it sounds like a school bus from hell, the power pushed to the rear wheels is extraordinary and the smoke show is initiated with ease. The 1,200-hp figure isn't to the crankshaft...it's to the wheels. After just a few moments, it's hard to see anything, including the driver inside the cabin.

We hope he likes the scent of burnt rubber.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Acura NSX GT3 now available as customer race car Acura NSX GT3 now available as customer race car
Someone paid $138K for a brand-new 2006 Mitsubishi Evolution MR Someone paid $138K for a brand-new 2006 Mitsubishi Evolution MR
Porsche ranks highest again in J.D. Power study measuring brand appeal Porsche ranks highest again in J.D. Power study measuring brand appeal
2018 Opel Insignia GSi Sports Tourer spy shots 2018 Opel Insignia GSi Sports Tourer spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.