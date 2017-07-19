A brand-new 2006 Mitsubishi Evolution MR is currently for sale on eBay





It's likely a once in a lifetime opportunity. Right now, there is a 2006 Mitsubishi Evolution IX MR for sale and it's brand new. As in, it's never been driven off of the dealership lot and it's never been registered.

With only nine miles on the odometer, a California-based dealership has waited patiently to put the 2006 Evolution MR up for sale on eBay. When it was new, the rally-inspired sports car arrived with a $37,000 MSRP, but bidders have inflated the auction price past six figures. As of this writing, the highest bid is $100,300. Wow.

The Evolution MR arrived with a 6-speed manual transmission over other Evolutions' 5-speed manual. It also had Bilstein shocks, BBS wheels, and MR badging to signify its "Mitsubishi Racing" roots. It was the top dog of Evos more than 10 years ago.

So, how did this California dealer end up with this car? A Reddit commenter stated the dealership—South Coast Mitsubishi—was notorious after it bought up a bushel of Evolution IXs at the time of the car's launch. The dealer let the cars sit and sold them years later, likely to the tune of fat profits. This Evo IX MR may be the icing atop the dealer's collector car treasure chest.

What this means for used Evolution MR values is uncertain, but there is clearly a demand for low-mileage Japanese sports cars. But more than $100,000 for an 11-year-old car? Ring us if and when an Evolution wagon surfaces for sale. In the meantime, there are a handful of Evolution X Final Editions looking for loving owners at much lower prices.