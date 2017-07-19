Report: 2019 Ford Bronco to channel Jeep Wrangler, offer turbo V-6 and hybrid 





Ford Bronco logo, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Should new, leaked information prove true, the 2020 Ford Bronco may be a very different animal than what most loyal fans have expected.

The Ford Bronco has long been known for its big, hulking off-road appeal, but a report from Gear Patrol has an anonymous Ford engineer on the record to quash those hopes. At this point, we will serve up more than a few grains of salt to help you digest this information.

According to the report, the reborn Bronco may be much more like a Jeep Wrangler rival. The unnamed source says multiple departments have been tugging in different directions to pen what the new Bronco should be. As a result of too much input, the 2020 Bronco is reportedly undergoing its third design phase after the previous design was said to look "too much like a Wrangler," per the source.

“If you’re familiar with the [Ford] Troller, out of Brazil, that’s the basic concept, but it’ll look like a four-door version of that,” the anonymous source added. Unlike the Broncos of yore, a two-door variant is not in cards.

The source also said the Wrangler is absolutely being benchmarked, adding, “They want it comparable [to the Wrangler] in every way, except rock crawling. That’s based on some of the concerns with the frame.” The Bronco is expected to share the 2019 Ford Ranger's architecture.

The conversation didn't stop there. The Bronco may be powered by Ford's 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine. In the Ford Fusion Sport, the V-6 produces 325 horsepower, which seems like appropriate power. Ford is also said to be considering a hybrid variant. A very brave new world that would be.

As mentioned, we'll take this all with a grain of salt. However, this information may give us the clearest picture yet of what to expect from Ford's reborn icon. The Jeep Wrangler has sold very well, and it looks like it may have something to worry about in the near future. But that's only if Bronco enthusiasts embrace the nameplate's potential new direction.