Rare look at Bugatti EB110 prototypes cold-weather testing

Everyone knows all about the Bugatti Veyron. The latest king of the high-speed hill is, of course, the Bugatti Chiron.

Back in the day, however, it was the EB110 that wore the crown for the Bugatti family. Due to heady competition from its era, the EB110 is oft-overlooked. That's because it had to line up against the Ferrari F40 and might McLaren F1. Regardless, it's a superb supercar that screams '90s speed machine. Even Michael Schumacher had one.

Interestingly, it's decent at all-weather handling. We know this because a tape has unearthed showing a pair of prototypes being tested in slippery conditions. We're saying "tape" because this video is clearly from the time when things had to be rewound before the next viewing.

In the video, you can see the cars being put through their respective paces on snow and ice. The cars wear some oddball headlights that don't mesh with the final production look, and there's a bit of a snow dance going on with a local dog. Regardless, it all makes for a fascinating peek inside the world of Bugatti in the late 1980s and early '90s.

Wearing snow tires seems to help the 550-plus-horsepower machines keep their footing. The all-wheel-drive system certainly helps as well. Still, it must've been a heck of a time keeping the nose of each car pointing in the right direction. It would have been an amazing ride, though, that's for sure.