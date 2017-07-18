Learn how Subaru's Boxer engine works via this 3-D printed working model

Jul 18, 2017

The term is thrown around often, but what actually constitutes Subaru's "boxer" engine? With the insightful mind of Jason Fenske and a 3-D printed model of a 4-cylinder boxer engine, we're all in for some learning.

In this video, Jason, host of Engineering Explained, walks viewers through the unique design of a Subaru boxer engine and how it operates. There are flat engines, but Subaru's boxer engine is different altogether. The pistons themselves lay flat—like other flat engines—but what makes Subaru's design distinct is the fact the pistons move in and out together. That means there are different crank pins for each piston. The term "boxer" engine is sometimes referenced due to the fact the pistons mimic boxing gloves punching at the intake and exhaust valves.

CHECK OUT: Do performance brake rotors have better cooling?

The pistons' firing order of 1, 3, 2, 4 means the left side fires before the right in a wonderful synchronicity as the connecting rods work to send the power through the crankshaft, and ultimately, through the transmission.

Eric Harrell created the 3-D model that Jason uses in the video and you can find links to Eric's Thingiverse files to print out a boxer engine of your own on Jason's YouTube channel.

It is cool to see how such a unique engine operates. There's a lot going on while we simply work an accelerator and shift a transmission. See what makes a boxer engine tick for yourself in the video above.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class first drive review: relaxation chamber 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class first drive review: relaxation chamber
Glickenhaus can now sell its street-legal SCG003 race car in the US Glickenhaus can now sell its street-legal SCG003 race car in the US
Novitec supercharges the Lamborghini Aventador SV, horsepower skyrockets Novitec supercharges the Lamborghini Aventador SV, horsepower skyrockets
Mercedes-Benz shows production version of X-Class pickup truck–still not for US Mercedes-Benz shows production version of X-Class pickup truck–still not for US
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.