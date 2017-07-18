Novitec supercharges the Lamborghini Aventador SV, horsepower skyrockets

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Super Veloce. That's what the SV stands for at the tail end of the mighty Lamborghini Aventador. In fact, this one is more mighty than your "average" Aventador. It's lighter and more powerful than the regular version of Lambo's biggest bull. Mash the throttle and you'll find 739 horsepower at your beck and call. For a tuning company like Novitec, though, this isn't nearly enough.

Enter the Novitec Torado.

Novitec Torado Lamborghini Aventador SV Enlarge Photo

Right away you'll notice that the body panels have extra bits applied to them. From the reshaped rear wing to the side skirts, and any number of other re-sculpted surfaces. The wheels are by Vossen. The real game changer, however, sits atop the 6.5-liter V-12 engine nestled snugly in the engine compartment.

Novitec has fitted the V-12 with a supercharger and it pushes power up dramatically. Now you're dealing with an Aventador SV that produces 970 horsepower. The car was fast before, so it should be a howling express ship to the moon now.

Lamborghini is only going to build 1,100 Aventador SV examples in total. That's split amongst 600 coupes and 500 roadsters. This is a rare bird we're dealing with here. If you see one with the Novitec goodies? Well, you are spotting one of the rarest of them all.

