Custom Jeep Renegade pickup echoes Comanche of yore, and it can be yours





Custom Jeep Renegade pickup truck for sale Enlarge Photo

Jeep will finally answer enthusiasts' wishes with a Wrangler-based pickup truck, probably in late 2019, but in the meantime, this custom Jeep Renegade pickup should pique your interest.

The Renegade "Comanche" pickup was discovered for sale by The Drive and it's quite a marvelous build. It takes a lot of effort to follow through on a project like this, so to get some better answers on how it came to be, Road and Track got in touch with the builder.

As the story goes, this was a regular Jeep Renegade before a crash did in the rear quarter panel. The owner of the Renegade, Allen, says he took it upon himself to create something a little more unique and set out to build a Renegade in the spirit of the Comanche of yesteryear. He cut off the body from the b-pillar back and used steel tubing and panels to fabricate the rear bed. The stock Renegade taillights and fuel filler also remain. Furthermore, for the sake of a factory look, the rear window from a Ford Ranger was used to complete the passenger compartment.

The final result is impressive and echoes the 2016 Jeep Comanche concept to a certain degree. Nothing about the vehicle from looks chopped together from any angle, so kudos to you, Allen.

As mentioned, the Renegade pickup is for sale on eBay and Craigslist. If this little pickup tickles your fancy, it's going for $38,500 on Craigslist and $31,800 on eBay with the reserve not yet met. It does carry a rebuilt title, but know its rebuild process was done with love and affection for a proper Jeep pickup.