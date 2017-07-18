We only just brought you spy shots of the redesigned BMW X5 M. Now we have spy shots of what's destined to be the BMW’s main rival, Mercedes-AMG’s redesigned GLE63.
Mercedes-Benz is currently working on a new generation of the mid-size GLE, and once again there will be a high-performance GLE63 developed by the folks at AMG. We should also see a tamer GLE53, though more on this model later.
Compared to prototypes for the regular GLE, the tester for the GLE63 has a lower and wider stance. We’re still at an early stage so expect more advanced prototypes to ditch the makeshift exhaust tips and fender flares for more polished units.
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Under the hood should be AMG’s familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, with the engine mated to a 9-speed automatic and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. Peak output should be in the vicinity of 603 horsepower, the same the engine produces in the latest E63 S and S63 sedans.
As mentioned, we should also see a GLE53. Designed to replace the current GLE43, this model is reported to be coming with a hybrid setup built around Mercedes’ new inline-6 engine. The inline-6, which will be a 3.0-liter turbocharged unit, will come standard with a mild-hybrid system. AMG’s version of the setup, though, will feature a beefed-up electric motor to deliver around 500 hp in total.
We’re expecting the redesigned GLE on sale in 2018, as a 2019 model. The redesigned GLE63 should trail the regular model by about a year, meaning a debut in 2019, as a 2020 model.
