Report: Alpine’s next car to be a Porsche Macan rival

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Alpine A110 Enlarge Photo

Revived French performance marque Alpine launched its first car of the modern era at March’s 2017 Geneva auto show.

Dubbed the A110, the tiny sports car came with a mid-engine layout and four-cylinder power, making it the ideal rival to Porsche’s 718.

It seems Porsche is a brand Alpine is keen to emulate, as insiders have revealed that Alpine’s next car will be a small SUV to take on the Porsche Macan.

Citing company insiders, AutoExpress reports that work on Alpine’s Porsche Macan rival has already started. The vehicle is said to borrow elements from the A110, including the sleek styling, and should be revealed sometime in 2019.

Like the Macan, Alpine’s SUV will be a proper performance offering. It’s said to be getting a native rear-wheel-drive platform but will offer the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. Four-wheel steering, which parent company Renault is introducing on its latest Mégane RS, should also be available.

Power, meanwhile, will likely come from the same 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4 found in the A110, albeit with specific tuning to boost peak levels to around 300 horsepower. The engine offers 252 hp in the A110. Some form of hybrid technology may also be employed to further boost performance.

Alpine execs have previously hinted at more models, explaining that the brand can’t survive with just a sports car. And an SUV is the logical choice given the rising demand for the particular body style. And there’s no denying the fact that the Cayenne and Macan are the top sellers over at Porsche, with the profit the SUVs generate providing the necessary funding for the development of lower volume models like the 718 and 911.