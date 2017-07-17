This 1,700-hp Mitsubishi Evo is the quickest in the world

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The Mitsubishi Evo is a pretty wild machine. It is basically an excellent powertrain wrapped around a mediocre interior. You buy it because you want to go fast, and that's why we love it. Tuners love it too because they can rework the 4G63 engine to make tremendous power. Extreme Tuners knows this, which is why the Greek tuning parts manufacturer used an Evo IX to go faster than any Evo before.

This is the fastest Mitsubishi Evo of the VII, VIII, or IX generations ever after it blasted down a quarter mile in just 7.902 seconds. The trap speed? Just over 185 mph. If you're curious how an Evo can generate that insane time and speed, we're here to tell you its through one massive turbocharger to create prodigious power.

The engine has been destroked to 1.8-liters but the turbo fitted to said engine is a gigantic 91-millimeter unit with a carbon-fiber impeller. The compression ratio is turned up to 15.8:1, and high-strength rods have been swapped in, along with with a tungsten crankshaft and titanium valves.

Now you have an Evo capable of making more than 2,000 horsepower. It also revs to over 13,000 rpm, which makes for a hilarious view during part of the video. What isn't as hilarious is watching the car try to maintain a straight line down the track. It's crazy that the driver can keep the Evo moving where he wants it to go, but he does...and he sets a new record in the process.

