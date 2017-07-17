2018 BMW 6-Series preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The BMW 6-Series started out life as a sporty coupe, though with the current generation BMW expanded the range to include a sedan (Gran Coupe). For the 2018 model year, BMW’s dilution of the storied nameplate has reached a new extreme.

For 2018, BMW has completely done away with the 6-Series’ coupe body style and instead introduced a 5-door liftback dubbed the 6-Series Gran Turismo. As the name suggests, the liftback is the replacement for the unloved 5-Series Gran Turismo, with BMW hoping the sharper looks and more premium positioning will entice more buyers.

It means the 6-Series range now consists of convertible, sedan and liftback body styles. To confuse things further, the liftback is based on BMW’s latest platform while the convertible and sedan are based on the previous-generation design. The reason is due to the convertible and sedan being phased out soon.

The 6-Series Convertible, along with the already phased out 6-Series coupe, will be replaced in the coming year by new 8-Series-badged models. It’s not clear if the 6-Series Gran Coupe will spawn an 8-Series Gran Coupe, though given the love of sedans in China and the United States there’s a good chance we’ll see one.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, here’s what you can look forward to if opting for a 2018 6-Series.

2018 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo Enlarge Photo

For 2018, the 6-Series GT is being offered exclusively in 640i xDrive guise. This trim comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 delivering 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, and it comes standard with an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

More powertrain options should be offered shortly after launch and will likely include a tamer 630i option and more powerful M650i option. The latter is expected to receive a 4.4-liter turbocharged V-8 good for 455 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque.

Being based on BMW’s latest platform, the 6-Series GT benefits from BMW’s latest tech goodies. Some of the items, either standard or available, include LED headlights, self-leveling air suspension at the rear axle to help with heavy loads, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen display, voice activation, gesture control, and numerous electronic driver aids.

The 6-Series Convertible and Gran Coupe continue with 640i, 650i, M6 and Alpina B6 Gran Coupe trim, and buyers of the non-M models can still choose between rear- and all-wheel drive. With these older 6-Series models, 640i trim comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with 315 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque, 650i trim with a 4.4-liter turbocharged V-8 with 455 hp and 480 lb-ft, the M6 with a 4.4-liter turbocharged V-8 with 560 hp and 500 lb-ft, and the Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe with a 4.4-liter turbocharged V-8 with 600 hp and 590 lb-ft.

The only change worth mentioning for these is the availability of some M Performance equipment previously only available on the M6. The list includes carbon fiber trim, 20-inch light alloy wheels, and Sonic Speed Blue metallic paint.

Sales of the 2018 BMW 6-Series range commence in the fall. Pricing is as follows:

2018 BMW 640i xDrive Gran Turismo - $70,695

2018 BMW 640i Gran Coupe - $82,395

2018 BMW 640i xDrive Gran Coupe - $85,395

2018 BMW 650i Gran Coupe - TBA

2018 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe - $96,995

2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe - $120,795

2018 BMW Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe - $125,295

2018 BMW 640i Convertible - $87,695

2018 BMW 640i xDrive Convertible - $90,695

2018 BMW 650i Convertible - $99,295

2018 BMW 650i xDrive Convertible - $102,295

2018 BMW M6 Convertible - $123,295

All prices include a $995 destination charge.

