Jeep Wrangler spy shots, Buick Regal GS leaked, Mercedes EQ name safe: Car News Headlines

Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ concept, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo

Prototypes for Jeep’s next-generation Wrangler have been spotted again and reveal a few new details. One of the interesting details is the taillights which sport a new hourglass motif, alleviating fears that the vehicle might adopt the cross design of the smaller Renegade.

Buick has just introduced a new generation of the Regal, and soon the car will spawn its performance-oriented GS variant. New photos of the Regal GS for the Chinese market have surfaced and show the design we can expect on our own Regal GS Sportback.

Mercedes-Benz recently ran into trouble in China because of local automaker Chery’s rights to car names combining the letters E and Q. The two parties have reached an amicable agreement, meaning Mercedes will be free to sell its upcoming range of EQ electric cars in China without the need to introduce a new name.

2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited spy shots

Buick Regal GS leaked

Mercedes and Chery reach agreement on use of EQ name in China

2018 Subaru Crosstrek first drive: memories are made of these

VLF has ample supply of Dodge Vipers for Force 1 conversions

2018 Chevy Equinox Diesel pricing to start just above $31,000

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS spy shots and video

2018 Hyundai Sonata first drive review: finally looking the part

Hamilton slashes Vettel’s championship lead with 5th British Grand Prix win

China electric car rules 'impossible,' say carmakers; more deference to regulators needed?