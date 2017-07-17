Jeep Wrangler spy shots, Buick Regal GS leaked, Mercedes EQ name safe: Car News Headlines

News
Ford dealer creates wild Ranger pickup truck Modified
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited spy shots Spy Shots
Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ concept, 2016 Paris auto showEnlarge Photo
Prototypes for Jeep’s next-generation Wrangler have been spotted again and reveal a few new details. One of the interesting details is the taillights which sport a new hourglass motif, alleviating fears that the vehicle might adopt the cross design of the smaller Renegade.
Buick has just introduced a new generation of the Regal, and soon the car will spawn its performance-oriented GS variant. New photos of the Regal GS for the Chinese market have surfaced and show the design we can expect on our own Regal GS Sportback.
Mercedes-Benz recently ran into trouble in China because of local automaker Chery’s rights to car names combining the letters E and Q. The two parties have reached an amicable agreement, meaning Mercedes will be free to sell its upcoming range of EQ electric cars in China without the need to introduce a new name.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
