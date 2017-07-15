Aston Martin Valkyrie, Hyundai i30 N, Tesla Model 3: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production form Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin revealed a near production-ready example of its Valkyrie hypercar. The latest example is said to be 95 percent of the way there. It seems a few more elements will change as the design team, led by Red Bull’s expert aerodynamicist, Adrian Newey, attempts to eke out as much downforce as possible.

2019 Audi A8 Enlarge Photo

Quite a few new models were revealed this week. One of them was the next-generation A8. The car is billed as the first with Level 3 self-driving capability. That means hands-off, eyes-off operation.

2018 Hyundai i30 N Enlarge Photo

Hyundai’s Golf rival, the i30, has spawned a high-performance version dubbed the i30 N. The “N” in the name signifies Hyundai’s new N performance division. We won’t see the i30 N in the United States, but we hear that a Veloster N is a strong possibility.

2018 Jaguar E-Pace Enlarge Photo

Jaguar this week launched its smallest model yet: the E-Pace. The compact SUV is pricier than the competition but promises to be one of the most dynamic in its class. Heck, to launch the E-Pace, Jaguar used one to set the Guinness World Records title for the “Furthest Barrel Roll in a Production Vehicle.”

2018 Honda Accord Enlarge Photo

Yet another new model revealed this week is the 10th-generation Honda Accord. It adopts a low, sporty stance that should go well with its available 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and 6-speed manual. That engine, by the way, is related to the unit in the Civic Type R.

2017 Tesla Model 3, in photo tweeted by Elon Musk on July 9, 2017 Enlarge Photo

Tesla early in the week revealed the first production example of its Model 3. The highly anticipated electric sedan starts deliveries on July 28 but if you haven’t got a reservation in yet the wait could be a long one.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Enlarge Photo

Porsche this week revealed some new photos of its 911 GT2 RS. Previous generations of the GT2 have a reputation for being hard to handle, given their combination of low weight, high horsepower, rear-wheel drive, and rear-engine mounting. However, we’ve learned from the people that helped develop the latest model that the car isn’t such a beast, despite its 700-horsepower rating.

Driving a Trabant in Budapest Enlarge Photo

An old car was also in the headlines this week: a 1982 Trabant. Ever wondered what it’s like driving a communist-era Trabant? Well, you’re in luck because we’ve got a first drive review up.