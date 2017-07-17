Ford dealer creates wild Ranger pickup truck

Jul 17, 2017

Dealer-customized Ford Ranger - Image via Motoring

Dealer-customized Ford Ranger - Image via Motoring

Enlarge Photo

The Ford Ranger may have vanished from North American shores years ago, but it's soldiered on in other countries around the world.

Australia, in particular, has come to adore the mid-size pickup truck. And as sales boom so does the aftermarket. Clearly, the dealership that created this wild Ranger is trying to take advantage of said sales boom.

Motoring discovered the fully customized Ranger for sale at a dealership in the Australian state of Queensland. The truck pretty much includes everything but the kitchen sink.

As advertised, the for sale listing claims "every possible modification you could want; from performance, new interior, to the aggressive all round bar work" is present. There is a 4.0-inch lift and differential drop kit, 20-inch wheels, restyled bumpers, electric side steps, LED light accents, a tailgate cover, and more. Really, it's as if the dealership said "one of everything" when ordering aftermarket parts. There's even a Ford Mustang pony badge for...some reason.

At least they're quality pieces; some of the items are borrowed from Ford’s World Rally Championship partner, M-Sport Ltd.

Mechanically, there are updates, too. The 3.2-liter inline-5 diesel engine, paired to a 6-speed automatic, has been tuned with a performance chip and bears a much beefier growl thanks to an HKS exhaust system. It's wild but maybe lacks the class found in the recently shown off Valentino Rossi VR46 Ranger.

While this truck is located in Down Under, don't you worry, one day it seems all but inevitable creations similar to it will exist once the Ranger nameplate is revived in North America, especially if we get a Raptor version.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Buick Regal GS leaked Buick Regal GS leaked
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited spy shots 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited spy shots
VLF has ample supply of Dodge Vipers for Force 1 conversions VLF has ample supply of Dodge Vipers for Force 1 conversions
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS spy shots and video 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.