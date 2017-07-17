IMSA driver Katherine Legge serves a batch of donuts in the 2017 Acura NSX





Inquiring minds wonder: will the 2017 Acura NSX do donuts? The short answer: yes, yes it will.

But, what brought about this fresh batch of donuts and all the show and smoke that comes with it?

IMSA driver Katherine Legge decided it was her time to have a little bit of fun after the NSX GT3 racer won at the Detroit Grand Prix last month. Her teammate, Andy Lally, was given the chance to perform the ceremonial victory donuts, however. That's why she's her, and she didn't hold back for the video.

Like the NSX of yore, the 2017 Acura NSX is still a technological marvel, but a primitive instinct remains to give the car the ability to produce a wild smoke show as Legge does in the video above. The 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine is also one of the better sounding, exotic V-6s in recent memory. Though, let's not forget, there's a quad-pack of lithium-ion batteries and an electric drive motor to smooth things out and provide an additional 47 horsepower.

Hopefully Legge got her fill of donuts for the time being, and maybe she'll have the chance to serve up a fresh batch at another outing with the NSX GT3 race car in the near future.