"Gran Turismo Sport" launching on October 17





The "Gran Turismo" franchise has a history of delays, but the next iteration of the iconic franchise has an official date: "Gran Turismo Sport" is launching on October 17.

Last month, Polyphony Digital revealed more details about the game at the E3 video game expo and simply gave the title a fall release window. Following E3, a November 16 date was floated, but Gran Turismo took to its official YouTube channel to announce the launch date and revealed a new 30-second trailer full of gorgeous in-game footage. "Gran Turismo" games have always been lookers, but "Gran Turismo Sport" really harnesses the PlayStation 4's power. It also marks the series' first release for the PS4.

The father of Gran Turismo and game producer Kazunori Yamauchi has stated "Gran Turismo Sport" is a new era for the franchise. From what we've gathered, it's not as much about car collecting as it is racing. In fact, the game itself can be the first step towards earning a real-life racing license.

"Gran Turismo Sport" will face stiff competition when it arrives in October. Turn 10 will launch "Forza Motorsport 7" with 700 cars to choose from—GTS will feature 140 digital rides to start. Of course, "Forza" is an Xbox exclusive, and "Gran Turismo" is a PS4-only affair. It's never a bad thing to have choices, though, especially when both games look downright stunning.