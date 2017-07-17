Turbo V-6 vs supercharged V-8: 600-hp VelociRaptors face off

News
37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
No replacement for displacement, you say? Say no more because Hennessey Performance Engineering has shown what forced induction can do with a simple, straight-line drag race.
On one side sits the 2014 Ford F-150 VelociRaptor from HPE, which features a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine. On the other side is a brand new, 2017 Ford F-150 VelociRaptor with its 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine. Both engines come from Ford directly, but Hennessey has modified and tuned each to produce 600 horsepower.
CHECK OUT: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor first drive review: one of a kind on road and off
So, what are the official results? The 2017 F-150 VelociRaptor pulls away with gusto and the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 never makes a comeback. The 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 outguns the older 6.2-liter V-8 from all directions—even from the factory, it makes more horsepower and substantially more torque (450 hp and 510 pound-feet) than the previous F-150 Raptor's V-8 engine (411 hp and 434 lb-ft). Though, like Ken Block, we do miss the V-8 engine's soundtrack.
In either case, HPE has created a couple of monsters. The latest HPE VelociRaptor produces the previously mentioned 600 hp, but also churns out 611 pound-feet of torque. In a quarter-mile race, the HPE VelociRaptor will also pull eight truck lengths on a factory F-150 Raptor. So, yes, it's very, very fast.
If buyers can let go of their V-8 engines, the 2017 HPE VelociRaptor is certainly the better truck from a performance standpoint.
But, power isn't everything. There's no denying the older F-150 Raptor has a lot of burly character.
