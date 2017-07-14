Smart money is still in sedans: 2018 Honda Accord revealed

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Enthusiasm for sedans may be waning across the globe, but they still represent an important segment in the United States. And one of the most popular is the Honda Accord which in 2016 managed to rack up 345,225 sales, making it the ninth most popular nameplate in the country.

On Friday, Honda took the wraps off a new generation of the Accord, the nameplate’s 10th. The new mid-sizer goes on sale this fall, as a 2018 model.

Honda describes the design as being next-generation, though there are clearly some influences from the handsome 10th-generation Civic. This can be seen both inside and out. Compared to the outgoing model, this new one is 2.16 inches longer, 0.39 inches wider and 0.59 inches lower, providing it with a sporty stance.

Also borrowed from the Civic is the car's platform. The new modular design from Honda is lighter and stiffer than anything previously used by the automaker for its regular fleet and should benefit the Accord’s dynamic qualities considerably.

The 2018 Accord arrives with three powertrain options, with drive going to the front wheels only for all of them. The base powertrain is a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque, and it’s available with either a CVT or 6-speed manual. Above this is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 252 hp and 273 lb-ft. This engine is related to the unit in the Civic Type R and can be had with either a 10-speed automatic or 6-speed manual.

Honda also confirmed a new Accord Hybrid will arrive pairing a 2.0-liter inline-4 with a two-motor hybrid system, though specs won’t be confirmed until closer to the market launch. What we know is that the system continues to forgo a conventional automatic transmission and the engine can directly drive the wheels at times. In that sense it's a bit like a Koenigsegg, but only kind of.

Additionally, a new, more compact intelligent power unit (IPU), containing the hybrid battery pack and its control systems, is now mounted under the rear floor instead of in the trunk, preserving both cargo space (16.7 cubic feet and the flexibility of a 60/40-split and folding rear seat, standard on all models and trims.

There’s loads of tech in the cabin, too. A 7.0-inch screen features in the instrument cluster and is joined by an 8.0 touchscreen in the center stack for infotainment. The 2018 Accord also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration as well as the next-generation of HondaLink telematics with new capabilities including emergency roadside assistance, remote locking/unlocking and engine start, stolen vehicle tracking, remote diagnostics, geofencing, speed tracking and more.

And for safety, Honda is offering its Honda Sensing suite of electronic driver aids. The package includes automatic emergency braking lane departure warnings, and adaptive cruise control. Certain trim levels will also be available with blind spot monitors, front and rear parking sensors, and cross-traffic monitors.

Production of the entire Accord range will take place at a plant in Marysville, Ohio. Sadly, the automaker has confirmed that the Accord Coupe won't be making a return.

