Trabant test drive, Boreas supercar, Audi S8 Plus: Car News Headlines

News
Mercedes voice activation now lets you control... Car Tech
26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
Boreas supercar concept, 2017 24 Hours of Le MansEnlarge Photo
Ever wondered what it’s like driving a communist-era Trabant? If you have, you’re in luck because we’ve put together a first drive review of a dung-brown example from 1982.
A much more modern machine is also in the headlines. It’s the Boreas supercar proposed by a startup in Spain. The company claims the car has a hybrid powertrain good for 1,000 horsepower.
Audi on Tuesday unveiled its all-new, fourth-generation A8. Noticeably missing, though, was the flagship sedan's sporty S8 variant. We hear both the S8 and S8 Plus is coming soon, the latter with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Time Machine Test Drive: Exploring Budapest In A Communist-Era Trabant
Spanish startup unveils 1,000-horsepower Boreas supercar
Next Audi S8 Plus to borrow Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid's plug-in powertrain
Takata recall to grow by 2.8 million Ford, Mazda, Nissan vehicles
2018 Honda Civic Type R TCR racer revealed
Lucid Air electric luxury sedan: a Tesla Model S owner's take
Polestar will tune your 2018 Volvo XC60 to 421 horsepower
Audi Q7 vs. Volvo XC90: Compare Cars
Mercedes voice activation now lets you control climate, comfort settings
Electric car road trip: lessons learned in Chevy Bolt EV over 1,300 miles
Email This Page