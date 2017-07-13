Trabant test drive, Boreas supercar, Audi S8 Plus: Car News Headlines

Jul 13, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Boreas supercar concept, 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans

Boreas supercar concept, 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans

Enlarge Photo

Ever wondered what it’s like driving a communist-era Trabant? If you have, you’re in luck because we’ve put together a first drive review of a dung-brown example from 1982.

A much more modern machine is also in the headlines. It’s the Boreas supercar proposed by a startup in Spain. The company claims the car has a hybrid powertrain good for 1,000 horsepower.

Audi on Tuesday unveiled its all-new, fourth-generation A8. Noticeably missing, though, was the flagship sedan's sporty S8 variant. We hear both the S8 and S8 Plus is coming soon, the latter with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Time Machine Test Drive: Exploring Budapest In A Communist-Era Trabant

Spanish startup unveils 1,000-horsepower Boreas supercar

Next Audi S8 Plus to borrow Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid's plug-in powertrain

Takata recall to grow by 2.8 million Ford, Mazda, Nissan vehicles

2018 Honda Civic Type R TCR racer revealed

Lucid Air electric luxury sedan: a Tesla Model S owner's take

Polestar will tune your 2018 Volvo XC60 to 421 horsepower

Audi Q7 vs. Volvo XC90: Compare Cars

Mercedes voice activation now lets you control climate, comfort settings

Electric car road trip: lessons learned in Chevy Bolt EV over 1,300 miles

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

911 GT3 exhaust Bluetooth speaker is for the most die-hard Porsche enthusiast 911 GT3 exhaust Bluetooth speaker is for the most die-hard Porsche enthusiast
Valentino Rossi signs off on custom Ford Ranger Valentino Rossi signs off on custom Ford Ranger
Spanish startup unveils 1,000-horsepower Boreas supercar Spanish startup unveils 1,000-horsepower Boreas supercar
2018 Hyundai i30 N: Korea's Golf GTI rival revealed 2018 Hyundai i30 N: Korea's Golf GTI rival revealed
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.