Trabant test drive, Boreas supercar, Audi S8 Plus: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Boreas supercar concept, 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans Enlarge Photo

Ever wondered what it’s like driving a communist-era Trabant? If you have, you’re in luck because we’ve put together a first drive review of a dung-brown example from 1982.

A much more modern machine is also in the headlines. It’s the Boreas supercar proposed by a startup in Spain. The company claims the car has a hybrid powertrain good for 1,000 horsepower.

Audi on Tuesday unveiled its all-new, fourth-generation A8. Noticeably missing, though, was the flagship sedan's sporty S8 variant. We hear both the S8 and S8 Plus is coming soon, the latter with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Time Machine Test Drive: Exploring Budapest In A Communist-Era Trabant

Spanish startup unveils 1,000-horsepower Boreas supercar

Next Audi S8 Plus to borrow Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid's plug-in powertrain

Takata recall to grow by 2.8 million Ford, Mazda, Nissan vehicles

2018 Honda Civic Type R TCR racer revealed

Lucid Air electric luxury sedan: a Tesla Model S owner's take

Polestar will tune your 2018 Volvo XC60 to 421 horsepower

Audi Q7 vs. Volvo XC90: Compare Cars

Mercedes voice activation now lets you control climate, comfort settings

Electric car road trip: lessons learned in Chevy Bolt EV over 1,300 miles