MLB All-Star MVP presented with Chevy Corvette Grand Sport

Jul 12, 2017

Chevrolet has sponsored Major League Baseball for 12 years, and it's common practice for the brand to bestow some of its latest machines on some of the MLB's most valuable players. This year at the 2017 All-Star Game, Seattle Mariners' second baseman, Robinson Canó, earned the coveted MVP title.

And Chevrolet presented him with an impressive reward: a brand new 2017 Corvette Grand Sport. In fact, Canó had the choice between the Corvette Grand Sport or a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.

It seems the second baseman is more of a sports car kind of guy. Grand Sport or ZR2, there really was no poor choice in our eyes. However, after a day on the field, the Corvette Grand Sport likely offers more thrills.

Canó managed a stellar performance with a home run, RBI, and a run scored during the All-Star game at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. It's the first time he's ever earned the MVP title but the third time a Seattle Mariners player has been crowned with the accolade.

Through Chevrolet's sponsorship, the brand operates its Youth Baseball program as well. The brand has donated over 135,000 equipment kits and renovated 9,400 baseball parks since 2005.

Chevrolet renewed its sponsorship in 2016 and continues to be the official vehicle of the Detroit Tigers' baseball stadium, Comerica Park.

