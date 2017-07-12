Aston Martin Valkyrie detailed, Volkswagen Touareg dropped, Mini Hardtop spied: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production form Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin has revealed a near production-ready example of its Valkyrie hypercar. The latest example is said to be 95 percent of the way there. It seems a few more elements will change as the design team, led by Red Bull’s expert aerodynamicist, Adrian Newey, attempts to eke out as much downforce as possible.

Volkswagen’s Touareg is in its second generation and while a redesigned model is just around the corner, we won’t see it here. VW’s strategy of positioning the Touareg as a luxury offering didn’t gel with buyers, as just over 1,600 of the SUVs were sold in the first half of 2017.

Mini’s range is about to undergo a mid-cycle facelift. A prototype for the updated version of the Hardtop 4 Door has just been spotted and reveals some of the changes we can expect.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

