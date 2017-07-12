Aston Martin Valkyrie detailed, Volkswagen Touareg dropped, Mini Hardtop spied: Today’s Car News

Jul 12, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production form

Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production form

Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin has revealed a near production-ready example of its Valkyrie hypercar. The latest example is said to be 95 percent of the way there. It seems a few more elements will change as the design team, led by Red Bull’s expert aerodynamicist, Adrian Newey, attempts to eke out as much downforce as possible.

Volkswagen’s Touareg is in its second generation and while a redesigned model is just around the corner, we won’t see it here. VW’s strategy of positioning the Touareg as a luxury offering didn’t gel with buyers, as just over 1,600 of the SUVs were sold in the first half of 2017.

Mini’s range is about to undergo a mid-cycle facelift. A prototype for the updated version of the Hardtop 4 Door has just been spotted and reveals some of the changes we can expect.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Production Aston Martin Valkyrie will be even wilder than the concept

Volkswagen Touareg dropped in US

2019 Mini Hardtop 4 Door spy shots

Waymo's next trick for self-driving cars? Identifying emergency vehicles

Here's your chance to buy the machinery that built the Chevy SS

VW says it needs 40 gigafactories for electric car batteries by 2025

Audi Sport underquotes its cars' performance numbers

Uh-oh: Volkswagen bosses learned about Dieselgate weeks before investors

Porsche probed, ex-Audi manager arrested for fraud and false advertising

Combustion engines: high emissions from short commutes a huge challenge

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Here's your chance to buy the machinery that built the Chevy SS Here's your chance to buy the machinery that built the Chevy SS
2019 Mini Hardtop 4 Door spy shots 2019 Mini Hardtop 4 Door spy shots
America’s East Coast Defender back with another V-8-powered Defender SUV America’s East Coast Defender back with another V-8-powered Defender SUV
Time Machine Test Drive: Exploring Budapest In A Communist-Era Trabant Time Machine Test Drive: Exploring Budapest In A Communist-Era Trabant
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.