Aston Martin created the coolest soapbox racer: a mini Vantage GTE





Motorsport encompasses so many different kinds of racing that, often times, some get lost in the shuffle.

Soapbox racing is certainly one that gets overlooked, but Aston Martin has brought attention to the sport by putting together the Red Bull Racing Soapbox team. (Recall, Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing have a technical partnership.)

With a little help from one of the most successful Formula One teams of the modern era, it's no surprise that the Red Bull Racing Soapbox team has created one of the coolest soapbox racers we've ever seen. It's a miniature Aston Martin Vantage GTE—the car that in life-size form just won its class in the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The soapbox racer made its debut at the recent 24 Seconds of Le Ally Pally and placed second overall. At the very least, Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin were hoping to deliver an entertaining run, but the duo ending up leaving as second place finishers.

Aston Martin also scored well in the creativity competition and earned 28 points out of a possible 40. Meanwhile, it scored the maximum amount in the performance category—40 out of 40 points.

"Everything about the day was incredible and the run itself was a memorable experience," Aston Martin Prototype Engineer Alex Summers, who drove the soapbox racer, said in a statement. During his run, he clocked 29 mph and caught some pretty incredible air at each ramp obstacle.

To add to the authenticity, Aston Martin also brought a pit stop experience before the race start and a handful of confetti cannons for good measure. We wish our workdays were half as fun as what went on at this event.