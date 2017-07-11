The 2018 Audi RS 5 is actually a hybrid, kind of

Jul 11, 2017

2018 Audi RS 5

Audi has plans to slowly introduce hybrid systems on every single one of its new vehicles in the coming future. No, Audi isn't going to turn all of its cars into Priuses. Rather, many models will get mild-hybrid tech.

While the process formally kicks off with the 2019 Audi A8, the first Audi to actually receive some mild-hybrid tech was the 2018 Audi RS 5.

Yes, in a way, the new RS 5 is sort of, kind of a hybrid. It works like this: a separate starter motor and alternator enable the RS 5 to employ a smoother, more efficient engine stop-start system. Most cars have a separate starter motor and alternator, but the starter-alternator combo of the RS 5 means Audi's sport coupe actually utilizes some hybrid technology. However, it's a relatively tame system.

Basically, it turns the oft-hated engine stop-start system into something Audi believes will be totally usable. There's no denying stop-start systems improve efficiency, but they're often loathed by drivers because of the rough way they restart the engine. The RS 5 can reportedly kick the engine back on in less than one second—an improvement over many systems, no doubt.

If Audi Sport has its way, one day we may not simply be looking at an RS 5 with hybrid tech; the performance division is also open to filtering rear-wheel-drive tech into the vehicle mix. What a brave new world.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Audi RS 5
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

The 2018 Audi RS 5 is actually a hybrid, kind of The 2018 Audi RS 5 is actually a hybrid, kind of
2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video 2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video
There's a new Bronco coming, but what about a restored classic? There's a new Bronco coming, but what about a restored classic?
R8 and TT RS first to receive Audi Sport performance parts R8 and TT RS first to receive Audi Sport performance parts
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.