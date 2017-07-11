BMW to race in Formula E starting in 2018/2019 season

Jul 11, 2017
Follow Viknesh

BMW to take over Andretti Formula E team for 2018/2019 season

BMW to take over Andretti Formula E team for 2018/2019 season

Enlarge Photo

Days after Audi confirmed plans to field its own team in the Formula E Championship, BMW has said it will do the same.

BMW will trail Audi by a year, however, having committed to the 2018/2019 season for the start of its Formula E campaign.

BMW currently participates in Formula E as a partner of American team Andretti Formula E, but has hinted on multiple occasions that it might join the fray with its own team for the 2018/2019 season, Formula E’s fifth. Andretti Formula E will morph into BMW’s factory team which may end up competing under the auspices of BMW i.

The 2018/2019 season will see Formula E take the next major step towards becoming a credible form of motorsport. It’s when teams will finally start using a single car per race, rather than the current two due to batteries not holding enough charge to last a race.

Teams will be using common chassis supplied by Spark Technologies, as they do currently. The chassis design for the 2018/2019 is said to be adopting a new, futuristic look. Teams will also be using common batteries supplied by McLaren Applied Technologies, though they’ll be responsible for their own powertrain, transmission, suspension and software systems.

BMW says the lessons learned in Formula E should help the development of its next-generation electric cars. As BMW explains, Formula E is the “perfect development laboratory” for electric car technology.

Other automakers already competing in Formula E are DS, Faraday Future, Jaguar, Mahindra, Nio (formerly NextEV), Renault and Venturi. Mercedes-Benz has been reserved one of two available spots for the 2018/2019 season but is yet to announce a commitment.

Formula E is in the late stages of the 2016/2017 season, the sport’s third. The championship will be stopping in New York this weekend and will then host two more rounds in Montreal in a fortnight. Currently leading the championship is Renault e.Dams and its star driver Sebastian Buemi.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

R8 and TT RS first to receive Audi Sport performance parts R8 and TT RS first to receive Audi Sport performance parts
2019 Audi A8 preview 2019 Audi A8 preview
Lucid Air hits an unrestricted 235.44 mph during testing Lucid Air hits an unrestricted 235.44 mph during testing
2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video 2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.