R8 and TT RS first to receive Audi Sport performance parts

Jul 11, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Audi R8 fitted with items from Audi Sport Performance Parts range

Audi Sport is leaping into the aftermarket business with a range of parts under the Audi Sport Performance Parts banner. The parts can be ordered at the dealership level and can be fitted to both new and existing cars.

The first two models to receive the Audi Sport Performance Parts treatment are the R8 and TT RS. Both are Audi Sport products, though the official tuner to Audi says regular models will also be eligible for items from the Audi Sport Performance Parts catalog. For example, many of the parts designed for the TT RS can be fitted to the TT and TTS.

Items in the Audi Sport Performance Parts range fall into four main categories: suspension, exhaust, exterior and interior. Most of the parts are developed in-house though for some items Audi Sport has turned to specialist firms. For example, a titanium exhaust designed for the TT has been developed in partnership with leading exhaust firm Akrapovič.

Some of the other items include:

  • Aero kits
  • Brake cooling kits
  • Coilover suspension
  • Multifunction sport steering wheel
  • Carbon fiber-reinforced plastic shift paddles
  • Carbon fiber-reinforced plastic strut cross brace (for TT only)

The first items from the Audi Sport Performance Parts range will be available in Europe in late summer. Availability in the United States is yet to be confirmed.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Audi R8 fitted with items from Audi Sport Performance Parts range
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

R8 and TT RS first to receive Audi Sport performance parts R8 and TT RS first to receive Audi Sport performance parts
2019 Audi A8 preview 2019 Audi A8 preview
2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video 2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video
Lucid Air hits an unrestricted 235.44 mph during testing Lucid Air hits an unrestricted 235.44 mph during testing
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.