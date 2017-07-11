Pink Lamborghini Huracán blasts down the runway onto a new speed record

Follow Jeff Add to circle



For some reason, in the world of speed records, there are records for men and records for women. It seems odd, as there are plenty of women who would wipe the tarmac with most male competitors.

In the realm of half-mile blasts though, this is how the records are laid out. To that end, Maude Bouladier is a new half-mile queen, and she accomplished a speedy goal behind the wheel of a bright chrome pink Lamborghini Huracán.

Her target? A trap speed greater than 205 mph. The engine providing her forward motivation? A V-10 that's been reworked so that it's breathing through a pair of turbochargers and capable of laying down a claimed 1,800 horsepower to the wheels.

With her racing suit, Maude took off down the half-mile of runway laid out before her during last month's Pike’s Peak Airstrip Attack in Colorado. The old record was soon eclipsed, and by a healthy margin too. It now stands at just over 210 mph.

We hope Maude keeps pushing and sees her trap speeds climb ever higher. In fact, let's get them up there high enough so she's not just setting new records for female land speed pilots, but knocking on the door of the men's records as well.