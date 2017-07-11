Pink Lamborghini Huracán blasts down the runway onto a new speed record

Jul 11, 2017
Follow Jeff

For some reason, in the world of speed records, there are records for men and records for women. It seems odd, as there are plenty of women who would wipe the tarmac with most male competitors.

In the realm of half-mile blasts though, this is how the records are laid out. To that end, Maude Bouladier is a new half-mile queen, and she accomplished a speedy goal behind the wheel of a bright chrome pink Lamborghini Huracán.

Her target? A trap speed greater than 205 mph. The engine providing her forward motivation? A V-10 that's been reworked so that it's breathing through a pair of turbochargers and capable of laying down a claimed 1,800 horsepower to the wheels.

With her racing suit, Maude took off down the half-mile of runway laid out before her during last month's Pike’s Peak Airstrip Attack in Colorado. The old record was soon eclipsed, and by a healthy margin too. It now stands at just over 210 mph.

We hope Maude keeps pushing and sees her trap speeds climb ever higher. In fact, let's get them up there high enough so she's not just setting new records for female land speed pilots, but knocking on the door of the men's records as well.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Lucid Air hits an unrestricted 235.44 mph during testing Lucid Air hits an unrestricted 235.44 mph during testing
R8 and TT RS first to receive Audi Sport performance parts R8 and TT RS first to receive Audi Sport performance parts
2019 Audi A8 preview 2019 Audi A8 preview
2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video 2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.