Meet the Audi A8 coupe you didn't know existed

Jul 11, 2017

1997 Audi A8 Coupe concept

1997 Audi A8 Coupe concept

Enlarge Photo

This is another story of "what could have been."

Audi had plans to chase down the large, luxury coupe segment near the end of the last century, and its attempt was what you see here. This is the only Audi A8 coupe in existence, and yes it's real.

The coupe was a project between Audi and IVM Automotive, based in Munich, Germany, and it made its official debut at the 1997 Frankfurt auto show. It featured unique body panels distinct from the A8 sedan and also lacked a B-pillar, which aided in its imposing, yet elegant stance. Twenty years later, we look at it and certainly see something collectors and enthusiasts would be hunting down should it have entered production.

Alas, it never did enter production. The excitement at Audi quickly fizzled out as it saw BMW put the failed 8-Series to rest. In fact, the consumer base, in general, was beginning to move away from coupes and more into sedans and the nascent SUV segment. According to Motor1, the coupe does still exist, and it remains in the hands of IVM which was mostly responsible for the project.

Times have certainly changed, however. Mercedes-Benz is racking up sale after sale with its various S-Class variants, which include both coupe and convertible variants, and BMW is indeed resurrecting the 8-Series as its new flagship. The A8 has long served as the brand's challenger to other German flagships, but maybe there are grander plans for a coupe in the future.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Report: 2019 Buick Regal GS set to have 310-horsepower V-6, AWD Report: 2019 Buick Regal GS set to have 310-horsepower V-6, AWD
2019 Audi A8 preview 2019 Audi A8 preview
V-12-powered Apollo IE supercar revealed in new teasers V-12-powered Apollo IE supercar revealed in new teasers
To buy back the old toy, that is the question To buy back the old toy, that is the question
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.