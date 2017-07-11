Owe someone a 10-second Mustang? Ohio dealer will sell you one for $60K





$60,000 can buy plenty of cars, but will such a sum normally afford a car capable of 10.0-second quarter-mile times? Probably not. Lebanon Ford of Ohio is offering a solution to the dilemma, however.

The famous Ford dealership is back after revealing its crazy-cheap 1,200-horsepower Mustang GT and 550-hp Mustang EcoBoost packages, and this latest one is called the LFP 10. As stated, Lebanon Ford promises consistent quarter-mile times in the 10.0-second range with this package, with 10.5 seconds as an average. Oh, the price? Just $59,995.

Lebanon Ford starts with a Mustang GT and installs a Stage 2 Roush Supercharger, upgrades the fuel injectors, drops in a bigger oil pump, increases cooling capacity, and provides an ECU tune. Total power output is rated at 700 hp, but the dealership says most cars will be tuned to just 650 hp for reliability reasons. The dealer recommends the automatic transmission for the consistent 10.0-second times, but it will gladly make a manual gearbox-equipped Mustang into a mover.

Adjustable shocks and springs tuned for drag racing and a set of Mickey Thompson tires complete the drag package. The ever so sticky tires are what help turn this pony into a sprinter; they're street legal, but they won't make for a good time anywhere outside of the drag strip.

Note, there's no factory warranty on any of the modifications, so it's not quite the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon competitor. After all, the Demon comes from the factory with a little peace of mind.



Lebanon Ford may have introduced the simplest way to own a 10.0-second car. But it begs the question, where will Lebanon Ford Performance go next?