Someone turned an Audi RS 6 into the "Dumb and Dumber" Mutt Cutts van

Jul 12, 2017
The original Mutt Cutts van started life as a Ford Econoline. Word has it the particular model was a 1984 Econline, before it donned the shag and was transformed into an all-time great screen machine.

Another all-time great is the Audi RS 6 Avant. The latest version comes in Plus trim which offers 605 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, versus the 560 hp and 516 lb-ft in the stock model.

When you cross the Mutt Cutts "livery" with a twin-turbo V-8 longroof, you wind up with something wonderfully insane. Someone clearly spent the time to make this work on the Audi, because the shag is perfectly fit to the wagon's body.

The signage is excellent as well, as it looks like the one used in the film. Having the dog tongue hanging from the gaping maw of the Audi is just more icing on this wonderful automotive cake.

This car is driven by someone who not only likes to drive fast but also has a sense of humor, clearly.

