2018 Tesla Model 3, 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, 2017 Ford GT: Today’s Car News

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Enlarge Photo

Tesla, as promised, completed the first production example of its Model 3 on Friday. The highly anticipated electric sedan starts deliveries on July 28 but if you haven’t got a reservation in yet the wait could be a long one.

Previous generations of the Porsche 911 GT2 have a reputation for being hard to handle, given their combination of low weight, high horsepower, rear-wheel drive, and rear-engine mounting. However, we’ve learned from the people that helped develop the latest model that the car isn’t such a beast, despite a 700-horsepower rating.

Jay Leno’s finally given us his take on the modern Ford GT supercar. Leno’s GT, finished in black with contrasting orange stripes, is the 12th GT off the line, matching the build slot of the previous-generation GT he owns.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First production Tesla Model 3 revealed, deliveries to start July 28

Is the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS still a "widowmaker"?

The Ford GT finally features on “Jay Leno’s Garage”

ZF's Vision Zero concept shows how self-driving cars will be safer for everyone

High-riding Ferrari planned; just don’t call it an SUV

Driving a Chevy Bolt EV electric car across Canada, all the way

2018 Jaguar XEL spy shots

The electric car revolution will happen faster than expected

Future McLarens may be AWD to cope with power increases

Streetlights that charge electric cars arrive in California city