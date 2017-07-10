2018 Jaguar XEL spy shots

Jul 10, 2017
2018 Jaguar XEL spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Jaguar’s lineup is about to get its second long-wheelbase sedan in the form of the XEL, a prototype for which has just been spotted.

The XEL will join the XFL in Jaguar’s lineup sometime next year. Unfortunately, just like the larger XFL, the XEL will be sold exclusively in China where it’s not uncommon among the wealthy class to have a driver on hand.

From the prototype, we can see that the rear doors of the XEL have been stretched substantially compared to the corresponding doors of the standard XE. The XFL adds around 6.2 inches to the length of the standard XF, and we’re expecting something similar for this XEL.

2018 Jaguar XEL spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 Jaguar XEL spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Some of the special touches those in the back can look forward to are likely to include an infotainment screen, foldable tables, an entertainment package and electric side window blinds. The XEL should also benefit from Jaguar’s rear traffic warning system that helps those in the back avoid opening a door when traffic is approaching from the rear.

Look for the XEL to debut at a major Chinese auto show in late 2017 or early the following year.

Sadly, the XEL is expected to be the final body style for the XE range. Jaguar Design Director Ian Callum has confirmed that the XE won’t get a wagon to slot in below the recently revealed XF Sportbrake.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Jaguar XEL spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
