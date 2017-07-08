Dodge Durango SRT, F-22-inspired F-150 Raptor, Subaru WRX STI Type RA: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Dodge Durango SRT Enlarge Photo

Dodge’s new Durango SRT is one of the fastest, most powerful SUVs on the market—and it has a usable third row. This week we learned all-important pricing details.

2018 Porsche Cayenne spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

A prototype for Porsche’s third-generation Cayenne was spotted this week. The mid-size SUV features evolutionary styling, although it does appear to be taking on quite a bold look up front.

2019 BMW X3 M spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Another vehicle we spied is a new X3 M. BMW has just revealed its third-generation X3 and this time around a high-performance version is being developed by the BMW M folks.

Ford F-150 Raptor inspired by F-22 built for 2017 EAA AirVenture Enlarge Photo

The annual Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture aircraft show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin is just around the corner, and Ford will once again be auctioning off a custom vehicle for charity at the event. Unlike previous years, though, this year Ford has selected its F-150 Raptor as the donor for the custom ride.

Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR at Goodwood Festival of Speed Enlarge Photo

Subaru’s introducing a hardcore WRX STI Type RA to the market later this year. The automaker has an even more extreme version of the sport sedan, though this one’s a one-off whose sole aim is to set lap records. We learned all about it at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Dartz Prombron Black Alligator Enlarge Photo

Speaking of extreme vehicles, Latvia’s Dartz this week revealed its new Prombron Black Alligator based on the Mercedes-AMG GLS63. Note, the Black Alligator is the standard-size model. Dartz has an even bigger version coming called the Black Shark.

Teaser for Rezvani SUV debuting in 2017 Enlarge Photo

America’s Rezvani this week revealed plans for its own SUV. Full details are being saved until the reveal later this year, but we know it can be ordered with a bullet-resistant package containing B6 glass, Kevlar body panels, and a Kevlar fuel tank.

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio on the Mt. Evans Scenic Byway Enlarge Photo

Note, you don’t always need a rugged SUV to handle rough terrain. Sometimes even a low-slung sport sedan like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will suffice. We know this because we recently took one to the summit of Mount Evans in Colorado.