Here's what the new Alpine A110 sounds like





If you reside in North America, plug your ears, for these sounds may only be heard in person on the old continent. The angry noises coming from the Alpine A110's 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine won't be ringing out from sea to shining sea anytime soon, as the car is a Europe-only ordeal.

We'll take what we can get, though, and that fact won't stop us from enjoying what we see and hear. A video from Fastsportscardriver shows the reborn Alpine A110 testing at the Nürburgring ahead of its production start in 2018.

As mentioned, the delightful sounds owe their tone to a Renault-sourced 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4, which produces 252 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Power is directed to a Getrag 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and sent to the rear wheels. Oh, and it only weighs 2,380 pounds. For a reference point, the Alfa Romeo 4C weighs 2,465 pounds. The Alpine A110 is a dainty little thing.

ALSO SEE: Audi hints it may offer rear-wheel drive on RS models



Although the sound quality of the video above isn't the greatest, we get do see the car in action on the fame Nürburgring. The video below from Alpine Planet provides a better idea of the little 4-cylinder engine's sound and exhaust note from inside the car, plus we get some French commentary. The engine sounds properly raspy in a good way. The 4C provides some pretty lovely noises of its own. But hey, it's always nice to have choices.

Alpine plans to build 1,955 examples of the A110, a nod to the year the company was founded. At launch, the Premiere Edition will kick things off and will be available in black, white, or the iconic Alpine Blue. We're not sure why anyone would forego Alpine Blue, as the white and black don't do this special car justice.