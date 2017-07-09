Chris Harris gets behind the wheel of the Ferrari FXX K





There are few cars that create the ultimate expression of what it means to be an all-out performance car.

Ferrari's LaFerrari-based FXX K is absolutely one of them, and "Top Gear" host Chris Harris recently received some drive time with one.

Revealed in 2014, the FXX K is the latest in Ferrari's line of XX experimental cars. It's not street legal, which means the FXX K is a track affair only. Harris—a lucky, lucky man—was able to put a few laps in at Daytona Speedway to get a feel for one of Ferrari's most hardcore models ever.

Power comes from the standard LaFerrari's 6.3-liter V-12-based hybrid system, but in the FXX K the electronic side is tuned purely for performance. That translates to 1,035 horsepower and over 663 pound-feet of torque over the LaFerrari's 950 hp and more than 660 lb-ft of torque. It's not just more power, though. The FXX K also boasts 50 percent more downforce in the low drag configuration and a 30 percent improvement in the more aggressive downforce configuration. In total, 1,190 pounds of downforce is created at 124 mph. Or, as Harris notes, almost the equivalent of a Lotus Elise sitting atop the roof.

The "FXX K" name looks pretty darn similar to a certain explicit word beginning with the letter "F." That makes sense since Harris likely walked away with the expletive on his mind in a very, very good way. We'll be seeing more of Harris and the FXX K during season 24 of "Top Gear."