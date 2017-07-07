Idiot LaFerrari Aperta driver does donuts in the street, almost knocks out bystanders

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Ah, Gumball season. That time of year when hundreds of incredibly wealthy people decide it's time to show off their insane supercars by nearly driving them into crowds of gawking onlookers. Sometimes, they drive into those crossing the paths of the rolling Gumball party machine. With all the negative attention the Gumball receives, you would think that Gumball would try to curb some of the dangerous driving. Clearly that is not the case.

Now look, we here at Motor Authority love having fun behind the wheel of a car. Driving fast. Ripping tires apart. Sliding sideways. These are all juvenile bits of fun that leave us smiling. A problem arises, however, when someone engages in this type of fun in the wrong place. One such place is a busy street with hundreds of people watching.

Josh Cartu, driving a LaFerrari Aperta in Budapest, Hungary, decided this was the perfect place for some donuts. In the video above, you can see that the tail of his car just barely misses the spectators. Had the donuts not been so tight, the car wouldn't have hit just one person, it would've hit a dozen.

Of course, the driver isn't the only one being moronic here. Those standing close to the car as the tail swings toward them are nearly as dumb. And the reaction of the crowd to Cartu's sophomoric antics is just plain embarrassing.

It would be great if the Gumball could evolve to contain its moronic antics to a track-focused portion of the road rally. Revving engines for the gawkers is fine, but when it crosses over into demonstrations of near human destruction, it's gone way too far. No one cares that your hypercar can do donuts. We'd be more impressed if you did this in a controlled and safe environment.

We don't want to be the fun police here. But we also don't want to see the actual police forced to step in and shut it all down.

