2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS; Goodwood Festival of Speed; Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Porsche unveiled the 2019 911 GT2 RS; we took in the sights and sounds of the Goodwood Festival of Speed; and we drove the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio up a mountain. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

With 700 horses on tap from its twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-6, the 2018 Porsche 911 GTS RS is the most powerful road-going 911 ever. It promises a 2.7-second 0-60 mph time and a price in the $300,000 range. Buy it and you qualify to purchase a cool watch, too.

We attended the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed where we witnessed plenty of cool ways to charge up Lord March's driveway, and a host of other really fun, car-crazy sights and activities surrounding the annual British hillclimb.

The Porsche Cayenne is nearing the end of its current generation, and we have spotted the next-generation model on multiple occasions. We even have video of it testing at the Nürburgring. The 2018 Cayene will be built on Volkswagen Group's MLB platform, and dynamics and efficiency are expected to improve.

We got a chance to play in an adult sandbox at John Deere's proving grounds with the company's heavy equipment. Chevrolet made it possible as a way to show off its updated Duramax diesel engine in the 2017 Silverado HD pickups.

We've driven the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio on a racetrack with a bit of a hiccup. This week, we took it up a mountain to explore its handling, take in the scenery, and search for metaphor.