Moller Skycar, Tesla Powerpack, Mercedes G-Class spy shots: Car News Headlines

Jul 7, 2017
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Canadian Paul Moller has been trying to develop a commercially viable flying car for over four decades. He hasn’t given up yet and is selling off an early prototype to fund the development of a new, fifth-generation design. He claims he’s spent more than $150 million on the project so far.

Tesla will build the world’s biggest battery in Australia. The battery will be made up of Tesla’s industrial-scale Powerpacks and have a capacity equivalent to almost 1,300 Model S P100D sedans.

Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesign for its G-Class. The new model might look the same as its predecessor but almost every element is new. One of the new elements is LED technology. In fact, LEDs are being used for both the head and taillights of the latest G-Wagen.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Moller not dead, puts flying car prototype for sale on eBay

Tesla to build world's biggest battery in Australia

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class spy shots and video

Faraday's future in doubt as Chinese court freezes founder's assets

France to ban sales of gasoline and diesel cars by 2040

Electric Mini may not be made in UK (but would anyone care?)

Top 11 ways up Lord March's driveway at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

ZF's Vision Zero concept shows how self-driving cars will be safer for everyone

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class drives itself off the production line

Oregon passes electric-car purchase rebates up to $2,500; new EV fees delayed to 2020

