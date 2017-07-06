Top 11 ways up Lord March's driveway at the Goodwood Festival of Speed





More than 250 cars, trucks, and motorcycles made the 1.16-mile blast, past the Goodwood House, into Molecomb Corner, and continuing into history. By the books, Nick Heidfeld driving a McLaren MP4/13 is the quickest way, but we have a 11 other ideas for making the march up to Lord March's estate...

Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR at Goodwood Festival of Speed Enlarge Photo

...in a Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR



Most cars in the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed’s timed shootout were authentic racers with real-world pedigrees. Mark Higgins wouldn’t have it that easy. His heavily modified Subaru WRX STI started life as a production car before the team at Prodrive got their hands on it. The result is a 600-horsepower monster with adjustable aero, serious pace, and a problem sniffing glue. Only two cars finished ahead of Higgins and his Subaru: a Group C Jaguar Prototype and a McLaren-Honda IndyCar. That’s crazy.

2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed-Day 3 Enlarge Photo

...atop the Beast of Turin

When the legendary race horse Secretariat died, his necropsy revealed a heart at least 2.5 times larger than an average horse’s. The “Beast of Turin” has that in common with the famed thoroughbred. It boasts a 28.5-liter 4-cylinder engine crammed under long, tall pre-war Fiat bodywork. Officially called the Fiat S76, today’s Beast looks absurd and sounds even crazier, sputtering and popping its way up the 2017 Goodwood Hill Climb.

Goodwood Porsche GT2 RS Enlarge Photo

...harnessed into Porsche 911 GT2 RS

The most expensive, most powerful, fastest production Porsche 911 ever. That’s really all you need to understand why this makes a hell of way to run the hill at Goodwood.

2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed-Day 2 Enlarge Photo

…sliding in a Red Bull Kamaz Dakar Rally Truck

The Kamaz Dakar shrugs off Earth’s most hostile terrain, so it’s no surprise that Lord March’s driveway didn’t provide much trouble for this 20,000-pound, 900-horsepower behemoth. The Kamaz was not fast—in fact, watching it run the hill was like witnessing an elephant attempt an obstacle course. Are you not entertained?

2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed-Day 1 Enlarge Photo

...wailing on an Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

The 2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro sounds as fast as it looks as quick as it goes. Got that? It’s the supercar trifecta of quick, hot, and loud. We wouldn’t expect anything less from the car company that prides itself on building all things beautiful. We just weren’t expecting that the most attractive part would be the way that it sounds.

2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed-Day 3 Enlarge Photo

...sideways

See above.