Go behind the scenes of the McLaren P1 LM's record-setting Nürburgring lap time





This past May, a new king of the Nürburgring Nordschilfe was crowned when the McLaren P1 LM became the quickest street-legal car around the famed, 12.9-mile long circuit.

"Street-legal" and "production" lap times are different, however. The P1 LM is a McLaren-backed project by Lanzante, which famously ran the Mclaren F1 GTR that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995. With McLaren's blessing, the P1 LM became a street-legal version of the P1 GTR track special and an official 'Ring time was deemed necessary.

Video from Lanzante shows the preparation and pressure faced by ex-racing driver—now McLaren test driver—Kenny Bräck before, during, and after he set the incredible 6:43.22 lap time. For some perspective, the quickest production car, the Lamborghini Huracán Performante, clocked a 6:52.01. The P1 LM is nearly 10 seconds quicker around the treacherous Nürburgring.

2016 McLaren P1 LM prototype Enlarge Photo McLaren P1 LM Nürburgring Lap Record Enlarge Photo McLaren P1 LM Nürburgring Lap Record Enlarge Photo

Not only is the McLaren P1 LM the quickest street car around the Nürburgring, it's also the quickest car to tackle the Goodwood Hill Climb. It smashed the record at the 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed with a 47.07 time. Once again, Bräck was behind the wheel.

The P1 LM project is intended to be a final farewell to one of the holy trinity of electrified hypercar members—the P1, Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 918 Spyder. Lanzante will build just six of them—one gray and the others orange—matching the original six units of the legendary McLaren F1 LM. Cars one through five have been sold to customers around the world, while car number six—the 'Ring record setter—remains a prototype and its future is unclear. We're sure a museum will make a lovely home for the wild P1 LM.